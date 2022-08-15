Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 34.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,896 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in American Express by 1.7% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,971. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.94 and a 200 day moving average of $168.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.