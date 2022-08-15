Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 348.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,856 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.9% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $112,566,000 after purchasing an additional 303,001 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on META shares. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.98.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total transaction of $61,741.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,054.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,970 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,455,543. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.42. The stock has a market cap of $486.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

