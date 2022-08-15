Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 28,147 Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,147 shares during the period. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC owned 0.25% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 36,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

DIAL stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.63. 454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,390. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.77.

