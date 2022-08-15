SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of SRV.UN opened at C$14.20 on Monday. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$8.60 and a 12 month high of C$14.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$118.94 million and a PE ratio of 17.53.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile
