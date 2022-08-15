SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SRV.UN opened at C$14.20 on Monday. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$8.60 and a 12 month high of C$14.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$118.94 million and a PE ratio of 17.53.

Get SIR Royalty Income Fund alerts:

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

Receive News & Ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.