Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €150.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SIX2. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €170.00 ($173.47) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on Sixt in a report on Thursday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($173.47) target price on Sixt in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) price target on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Sixt Stock Down 1.4 %

ETR:SIX2 opened at €115.80 ($118.16) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €113.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €124.76. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97. Sixt has a 52-week low of €95.20 ($97.14) and a 52-week high of €170.30 ($173.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 3.40.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

