Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Sixt Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SIXGF opened at $122.00 on Monday. Sixt has a 52-week low of $122.00 and a 52-week high of $122.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.79.
Sixt Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sixt (SIXGF)
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.