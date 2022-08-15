Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIXGF opened at $122.00 on Monday. Sixt has a 52-week low of $122.00 and a 52-week high of $122.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.79.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

