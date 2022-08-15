Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 205,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Skylight Health Group stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 85,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.22% of Skylight Health Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Skylight Health Group Price Performance
Shares of SLHG stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. Skylight Health Group has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
About Skylight Health Group
Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.
