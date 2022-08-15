SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 16,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 240,838 shares.The stock last traded at $13.59 and had previously closed at $14.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SKYT. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SkyWater Technology to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on SkyWater Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

SkyWater Technology Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 5.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

About SkyWater Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SkyWater Technology by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the fourth quarter worth $457,000. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SkyWater Technology by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 50,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 50.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

