SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 16,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 240,838 shares.The stock last traded at $13.59 and had previously closed at $14.86.
A number of brokerages recently commented on SKYT. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SkyWater Technology to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on SkyWater Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 5.58.
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
