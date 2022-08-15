Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.88

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 1900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Slam Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Slam

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Slam by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Slam by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slam during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Slam during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new stake in Slam in the first quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

About Slam

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

