SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

SLRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group began coverage on SLR Investment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of SLR Investment to $15.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $19.00 to $16.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SLR Investment from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their target price on SLR Investment to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.18.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $856.65 million, a PE ratio of 74.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.42. SLR Investment has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $20.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 780.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in SLR Investment in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 76.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

