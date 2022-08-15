Smart for Life, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 15th (NASDAQ:SMFL)

Smart for Life’s (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 15th. Smart for Life had issued 1,440,000 shares in its public offering on February 16th. The total size of the offering was $14,400,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Smart for Life Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMFL opened at $0.63 on Monday. Smart for Life has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.49.

Get Smart for Life alerts:

Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.46 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smart for Life

About Smart for Life

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart for Life stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Smart for Life, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SMFL Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.12% of Smart for Life as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

(Get Rating)

Smart for Life, Inc acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smart for Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart for Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.