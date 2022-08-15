SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Price Target Lowered to $4.50 at Morgan Stanley

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.90 to $4.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on SmartRent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Compass Point started coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SmartRent from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 7.59.

Get SmartRent alerts:

SmartRent Stock Down 12.3 %

NYSE:SMRT traded down 0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 3.35. 188,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,131. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 5.67. SmartRent has a 1 year low of 3.55 and a 1 year high of 15.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 66,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.53, for a total value of 370,172.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,726,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 109,086,206.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other SmartRent news, CTO Isaiah Derose-Wilson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.22, for a total value of 261,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 8,821.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 66,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.53, for a total transaction of 370,172.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,726,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 109,086,206.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,590,727 shares of company stock worth $7,867,728.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartRent in the fourth quarter valued at $113,403,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SmartRent by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,723 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SmartRent by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 9,052,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,632,000 after buying an additional 2,810,288 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in SmartRent by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 7,443,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of SmartRent by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 1,998,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,978 shares during the last quarter.

About SmartRent

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.