SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at DA Davidson

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SMRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SmartRent from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SmartRent has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 7.59.

SmartRent Stock Performance

SmartRent stock traded down 0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 3.40. 203,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,131. The company’s fifty day moving average is 5.05 and its 200-day moving average is 5.67. SmartRent has a 52 week low of 3.55 and a 52 week high of 15.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at SmartRent

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Demetrios Barnes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.90, for a total transaction of 245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 8,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Demetrios Barnes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.90, for a total transaction of 245,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 8,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.41, for a total value of 1,102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,722,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 95,796,882.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,590,727 shares of company stock worth $7,867,728.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in SmartRent during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SmartRent by 693.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in SmartRent by 3,553.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in SmartRent in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SmartRent in the first quarter worth about $53,000.

SmartRent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

See Also

