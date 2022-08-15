Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Short Interest Down 26.8% in July

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the July 15th total of 6,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Smartsheet Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of SMAR traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,525. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.90. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The business had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,056.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $190,437.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,911.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,029 shares of company stock valued at $531,326 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,891 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,273,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,082,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,817,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Smartsheet by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,760,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,449,000 after acquiring an additional 665,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SMAR shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

