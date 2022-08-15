Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Short Interest Update

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the July 15th total of 5,150,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Smith & Wesson Brands Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $14.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $681.87 million, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $25.49.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.85%.

Insider Activity at Smith & Wesson Brands

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

In other news, Director John B. Furman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,906.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 648.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 559,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after buying an additional 485,152 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2,187.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 486,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 465,566 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 550.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 289,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 7.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,919,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,330,000 after acquiring an additional 197,900 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 607.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 168,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.