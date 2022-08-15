SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 644,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 8,512,934 shares.The stock last traded at $3.29 and had previously closed at $3.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNDL. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of SNDL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SNDL from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

SNDL Trading Up 5.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $526.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 4.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SNDL

SNDL ( NASDAQ:SNDL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.89 million during the quarter. SNDL had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 55.81%. Research analysts forecast that SNDL Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SNDL by 39.7% during the second quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SNDL during the first quarter worth $38,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SNDL during the first quarter worth $42,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SNDL by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in SNDL by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24,720 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SNDL

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Retail Operations segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use markets; and private sale of recreational cannabis through corporate owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

