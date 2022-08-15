Snowball Achieves Market Capitalization of $238,816.80 (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Snowball has a market capitalization of $238,816.80 and approximately $1,466.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snowball coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Snowball has traded down 24.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00014262 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,726,777 coins and its circulating supply is 5,137,792 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball.

Buying and Selling Snowball

