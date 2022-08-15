Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS) Senior Officer Sunny Lowe Purchases 20,600 Shares

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Sunny Lowe bought 20,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.33 per share, with a total value of C$150,998.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$293,200.

Solaris Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE SLS traded down C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$7.41. The company had a trading volume of 229,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,326. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of C$848.35 million and a PE ratio of -10.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.24. Solaris Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$5.81 and a 1-year high of C$17.17.

Get Solaris Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Solaris Resources from C$22.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight Capital raised their price target on Solaris Resources from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.50.

Solaris Resources Company Profile

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.