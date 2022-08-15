Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Bought by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP boosted its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth $88,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

Sony Group Company Profile

SONY stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.11. 8,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,658. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $79.05 and a one year high of $133.75. The stock has a market cap of $107.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.80.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

