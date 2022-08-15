SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,522 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.8% of American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 188,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 292,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,018,000 after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 537,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,418,000 after acquiring an additional 224,231 shares during the period. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $936,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 366,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,552,000 after acquiring an additional 26,092 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SPDW stock opened at $30.93 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $38.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.99.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

