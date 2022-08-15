SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Position Cut by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $727,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $19,586,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 1,732,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,356,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the period. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,753,000. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.38 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $30.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.64.

