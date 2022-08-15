SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. owned 0.32% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $633,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,191,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 653.2% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after buying an additional 34,561 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of XAR traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,982. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.66. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $95.46 and a 52-week high of $127.90.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.