Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Short Interest Up 14.7% in July

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Spectrum Brands Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SPB traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.39. 515,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,672. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.42. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $63.28 and a 52-week high of $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.88). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

SPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. FMR LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,540,000 after acquiring an additional 58,634 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 14.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,255,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,137,000 after acquiring an additional 285,748 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 194.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,369,000 after acquiring an additional 999,459 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 25.2% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,404,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,648,000 after acquiring an additional 282,821 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 7.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,074,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,344,000 after acquiring an additional 70,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Featured Stories

