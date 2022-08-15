Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.88), Briefing.com reports. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Spectrum Brands Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:SPB traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.90. 1,023,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,103. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.42. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $63.28 and a fifty-two week high of $107.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,369,000 after acquiring an additional 999,459 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 167,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,847,000 after purchasing an additional 82,632 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 67.7% in the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 199,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 80,510 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 44.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after purchasing an additional 77,591 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 89.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 75,658 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

