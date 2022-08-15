Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.88), Briefing.com reports. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Spectrum Brands Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSE:SPB traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.90. 1,023,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,103. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.42. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $63.28 and a fifty-two week high of $107.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.29.
Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.88%.
SPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.
About Spectrum Brands
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.
