Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at UBS Group

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $70.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.29. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $63.28 and a twelve month high of $107.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.42.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.88). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 216,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $998,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

