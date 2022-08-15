Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.11–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.50 million-$20.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.28 million. Spire Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.42–$0.40 EPS.

Spire Global Price Performance

SPIR stock opened at $1.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79. Spire Global has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire Global currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire Global

About Spire Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the first quarter worth $47,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spire Global during the first quarter worth $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Spire Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

