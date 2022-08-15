Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.11–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.50 million-$20.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.28 million. Spire Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.42–$0.40 EPS.
Spire Global Price Performance
SPIR stock opened at $1.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79. Spire Global has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $19.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire Global currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.34.
About Spire Global
Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.
