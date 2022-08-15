Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Melius

Melius initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.85.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines Trading Up 1.4 %

SAVE stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,408,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,695,934. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.93.

Institutional Trading of Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $517,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 196.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.