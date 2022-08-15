STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) traded down 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $104.70 and last traded at $104.85. 26,543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 482,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.58.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.83.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.75. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.54 and a beta of 1.09.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $2,012,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,808,751.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,339,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 93.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 566,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,164,000 after buying an additional 272,905 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 50.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 611,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,347,000 after buying an additional 204,257 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 909,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,708,000 after purchasing an additional 158,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,884,000 after purchasing an additional 142,386 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

