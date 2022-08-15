StableXSwap Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,411.00 (STAX)

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last week, StableXSwap has traded down 43.6% against the dollar. One StableXSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001151 BTC on major exchanges. StableXSwap has a total market cap of $3.79 million and $2,411.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,082.68 or 0.99943011 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00047395 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00026119 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000040 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001537 BTC.

About StableXSwap

StableXSwap (STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap. StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com.

StableXSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableXSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableXSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

