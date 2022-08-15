Standard Tokenization Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $69.02 Million (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $69.02 million and $4.63 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0419 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,648,670,278 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol. The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks.

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Tokenization Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

