Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $128.69. The stock had a trading volume of 21,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,944. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.73. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.85.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 118.47%.

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.08.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

