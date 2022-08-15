Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $13.28 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,739 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,323 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up approximately 0.8% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 146.8% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 25.4% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 154.5% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.04.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $1.82 on Monday, hitting $108.56. The company had a trading volume of 725,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,095,341. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.60 and a 200-day moving average of $115.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

