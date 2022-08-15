Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 658.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,885 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $932,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,738,000 after purchasing an additional 79,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $122.06. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,337. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.43 and a 200-day moving average of $127.64. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.39 and a twelve month high of $153.04.

