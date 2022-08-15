Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $9.88 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,097 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $9,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,697,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,227 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.11. 563,433 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.28.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

