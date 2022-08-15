Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,096 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.81. 1,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,113. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.22.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

