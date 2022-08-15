Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 234 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,485 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,759,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $132.87. The stock had a trading volume of 288,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,760,037. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.