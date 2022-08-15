Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 181,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,751,000. iShares US Technology ETF makes up about 1.1% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares US Technology ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 872,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,178,000 after purchasing an additional 370,683 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 362.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 196,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,746,000 after buying an additional 154,200 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,884,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,548,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,850,000 after acquiring an additional 109,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 824,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,651,000 after acquiring an additional 107,551 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

iShares US Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $94.33. 6,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,143. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.65 and its 200 day moving average is $91.79. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $118.00.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

