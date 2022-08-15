Steem Price Reaches $0.27 on Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 15th. Steem has a market cap of $107.41 million and $11.52 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,262.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.57 or 0.00566997 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.95 or 0.00255316 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000098 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004582 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00016773 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002800 BTC.
About Steem
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
