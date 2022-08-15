Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) PT Raised to $21.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Stevanato Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:STVN opened at €18.22 ($18.59) on Monday. Stevanato Group has a 52-week low of €13.35 ($13.62) and a 52-week high of €29.18 ($29.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €15.98 and its 200-day moving average is €16.67.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.12 ($0.12). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of €234.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €228.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Stevanato Group’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stevanato Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stevanato Group

About Stevanato Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Stevanato Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Featured Articles

