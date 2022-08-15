Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives $10.78 Average PT from Analysts

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.78.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of SFIX opened at $7.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.94. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $44.65.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $492.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.71 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J William Gurley purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,430,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,673,207.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $596,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

