Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 15th (1COV, AGGZF, AYASF, BAS, CCHGY, CESDF, CGAU, CGIFF, DEC, DHER)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, August 15th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €40.00 ($40.82) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €34.00 ($34.69) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF)

had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$55.00.

Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$15.25.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €37.00 ($37.76) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €72.00 ($73.47) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 1,825 ($22.05) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58).

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$3.70.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$10.50.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$9.25 to C$11.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$10.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €13.80 ($14.08) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €65.00 ($66.33) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.00.

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from 688.00 to 697.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00.

Pasofino Gold (OTC:EFRGF) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.20 to C$1.20.

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$14.75 to C$14.00.

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$175.00 to C$185.00.

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$63.00.

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$59.00 to C$61.00.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) was given a €75.00 ($76.53) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €21.00 ($21.43) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €23.00 ($23.47) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial to C$4.25.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €26.00 ($26.53) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €62.00 ($63.27) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €74.00 ($75.51) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €69.00 ($70.41) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €65.00 ($66.33) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €64.00 ($65.31) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €24.00 ($24.49) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €35.00 ($35.71) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €70.00 ($71.43) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$15.25 to C$16.50.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$15.75.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) had its price target lowered by Barrington Research from $30.00 to $25.00.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €689.00 ($703.06) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$22.00.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. to €67.00 ($68.37). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$161.00 to C$141.00.

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$16.00.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €811.00 ($827.55) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

MDA (OTC:MDALF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$13.00.

MDA (OTC:MDALF) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$24.00 to C$25.00.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$7.75.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$6.75 to C$6.50.

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.50 to C$19.75.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$33.00.

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £126 ($152.25) to £128 ($154.66).

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$20.50 to C$19.50.

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$38.00.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$42.00.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) had its target price cut by Dawson James from $13.00 to $10.00.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €115.00 ($117.35) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) was given a €49.00 ($50.00) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.90 to C$0.80.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$47.00.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $50.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$15.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$13.00 to C$11.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$70.00 to C$68.00.

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$3.00 to C$1.20.

