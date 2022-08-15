Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 15th (1COV, AGGZF, AYASF, BAS, CCHGY, CESDF, CGAU, CGIFF, DEC, DHER)

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, August 15th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €40.00 ($40.82) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €34.00 ($34.69) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$55.00.

Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$15.25.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €37.00 ($37.76) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €72.00 ($73.47) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 1,825 ($22.05) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58).

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$3.70.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$10.50.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$9.25 to C$11.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$10.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €13.80 ($14.08) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €65.00 ($66.33) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.00.

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from 688.00 to 697.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00.

Pasofino Gold (OTC:EFRGF) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.20 to C$1.20.

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$14.75 to C$14.00.

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$175.00 to C$185.00.

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$63.00.

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$59.00 to C$61.00.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) was given a €75.00 ($76.53) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €21.00 ($21.43) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €23.00 ($23.47) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial to C$4.25.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €26.00 ($26.53) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €62.00 ($63.27) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €74.00 ($75.51) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €69.00 ($70.41) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €65.00 ($66.33) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €64.00 ($65.31) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €24.00 ($24.49) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €35.00 ($35.71) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €70.00 ($71.43) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$15.25 to C$16.50.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$15.75.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) had its price target lowered by Barrington Research from $30.00 to $25.00.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €689.00 ($703.06) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$22.00.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. to €67.00 ($68.37). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$161.00 to C$141.00.

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$16.00.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €811.00 ($827.55) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

MDA (OTC:MDALF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$13.00.

MDA (OTC:MDALF) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$24.00 to C$25.00.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$7.75.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$6.75 to C$6.50.

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.50 to C$19.75.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$33.00.

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £126 ($152.25) to £128 ($154.66).

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$20.50 to C$19.50.

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$38.00.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$42.00.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) had its target price cut by Dawson James from $13.00 to $10.00.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €115.00 ($117.35) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) was given a €49.00 ($50.00) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.90 to C$0.80.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$47.00.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $50.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$15.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$13.00 to C$11.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$70.00 to C$68.00.

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$3.00 to C$1.20.

