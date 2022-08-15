Stock Traders Buy High Volume of SNDL Call Options (NASDAQ:SNDL)

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 49,393 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 25% compared to the average daily volume of 39,410 call options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of SNDL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SNDL from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of SNDL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 870,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,512,934. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46. SNDL has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $524.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 4.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SNDL ( NASDAQ:SNDL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.89 million for the quarter. SNDL had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 55.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SNDL will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDL. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SNDL during the 4th quarter worth about $17,533,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SNDL by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,532,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,472,000 after buying an additional 7,481,759 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SNDL during the 1st quarter worth about $1,478,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SNDL during the 4th quarter worth about $744,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SNDL in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Retail Operations segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use markets; and private sale of recreational cannabis through corporate owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

