StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Trading Up 15.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $46.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.47. Altisource Asset Management has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $27.44.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAMC. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.