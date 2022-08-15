StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGI opened at $61.50 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $70.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renewable Energy Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

