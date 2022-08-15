Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STOK. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $68.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 207.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoke Therapeutics Trading

About Stoke Therapeutics

STOK opened at $21.60 on Monday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.03.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

