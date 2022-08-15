Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Lowers Welltower (NYSE:WELL) to Neutral

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $84.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WELL. Mizuho cut their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Welltower from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.27.
Welltower Stock Performance
Shares of WELL stock opened at $82.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.92. Welltower has a one year low of $76.56 and a one year high of $99.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 92.91, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.13.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.16%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,537,000 after acquiring an additional 197,780 shares during the period. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, First International Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Welltower (WELL)
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.