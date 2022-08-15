Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 366,589 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 8,024,994 shares.The stock last traded at $31.11 and had previously closed at $32.75.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SU. Royal Bank of Canada raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.
Suncor Energy Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average is $33.56.
Suncor Energy Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suncor Energy
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SU. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 13.8% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 85,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 813,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,530,000 after purchasing an additional 44,386 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 17.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
Featured Articles
