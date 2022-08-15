SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Insider Sells $207,000.00 in Stock

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) insider Robert Duchscher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,293.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SunOpta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STKL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.84. 11,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,832. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. SunOpta Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -537.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.61.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 235.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,660,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,637 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,760,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,237,000 after buying an additional 361,866 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SunOpta by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 891,370 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 3.1% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,493,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,448,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SunOpta Company Profile

Several research analysts recently commented on STKL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday.

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.