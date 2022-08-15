SuperLauncher 24-Hour Volume Hits $438.00 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 2% lower against the dollar. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $438.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000909 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004164 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002319 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001554 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00013770 BTC.
SuperLauncher Coin Profile
SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,775,742 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher.
SuperLauncher Coin Trading
