sUSD (SUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. sUSD has a market capitalization of $114.60 million and $29.70 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004164 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,112.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003978 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004176 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00126403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00036048 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00065856 BTC.

About sUSD

SUSD is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 114,121,946 coins. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

